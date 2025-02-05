Robert Downey Jr., DaVine Joy Randolph among presenters for 97th Oscars
Wednesday, February 5, 2025 6:24PM
Amid the L.A. fires, Conan O'Brien, 2025 Oscars host, commented on what he and the Academy are doing to "respect the moment."
Four Academy Award winners are returning to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone will present at the 97th Oscars.
Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 and 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
OSCARS 2025: See the full list of Academy Awards nominees
More presenters and exciting news about the Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks.
