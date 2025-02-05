Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang among presenters for 97th Oscars

LOS ANGELES -- More stars have been announced to take the stage to present at the 2025 Oscars.
Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb and Bowen Yang were announced as presenters on Tuesday.
It was previously announced that four Academy Award winners are returning to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories - Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone.
Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2 and 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
More presenters and exciting news about the Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks.