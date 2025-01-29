F-35 crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska as pilot ejects safely

An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on Tuesday as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

An Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska as the pilot ejected safely, officials said.

The aircraft incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:49 p.m. and resulted in significant aircraft damage, according to a statement released by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs.

The impact site is known to be on base within the fence line of Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, officials confirmed.

In video of the crash, the aircraft can be seen falling from the sky while the pilot ejects from the plane before the crash.

The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation. Emergency crews are responding, authorities said.

Military officials said that stopping on the Richardson Highway, the road adjacent to Eielson AFB, poses a safety risk and impedes recovery efforts and reminded people that federal law prohibits any photography along that stretch of highway.

Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security, said Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing. I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.