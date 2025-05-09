47th 'Respect the Law' luncheon held in Fresno

Each agency nominated someone from their department to be honored and receive an award.

The Optimist Club of Greater Fresno honored more than a dozen local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The Optimist Club of Greater Fresno honored more than a dozen local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The Optimist Club of Greater Fresno honored more than a dozen local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The Optimist Club of Greater Fresno honored more than a dozen local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Optimist Club of Greater Fresno honored more than a dozen local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The 47th annual "Respect for Law" luncheon was held at Pardini's Restaurant.

About 150 people from 14 different agencies were in attendance.

Each agency nominated someone from their department to be honored and receive an award.

Sandra Dee Chaney, The president of the Optimist Club of Greater Fresno, says it's important to recognize those who serve Central California.

"It gives us pride because we get to meet the men and women that actually protect our community, our kids, our schools, so it's special to me," she said.

The leader of each agency that attended the luncheon had a chance to speak about the bravery, sacrifice and great work of the employee they nominated.