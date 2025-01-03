52 women compete for Miss America 2025 crown

52 women from across the country will compete for the Miss America 2025 crown.

52 women from across the country will compete for the Miss America 2025 crown.

52 women from across the country will compete for the Miss America 2025 crown.

52 women from across the country will compete for the Miss America 2025 crown.

52 women from across the country, one from each state plus representatives from Washington, DC and Puerto Rico, are in Orlando to compete for the title of Miss America 2025. Preliminary competitions have been held the past few days leading up to the final competition on Sunday, January 5,

Preliminary winners have been announced in several categories.

Miss Tennessee Carley Vogel, Miss Pennsylvania Paige Weinstein and Miss North Carolina Carrie Everett won the talent competition.

Miss America

Miss Florida Casino Fink, Miss North Dakota Sophia Richards and Miss Texas Annette Addo-Yobo won in the Evening Gown category.

Miss America

Miss Wisconsin Mandi Genord, Miss Ohio Stephanie Finite and Miss South Carolina Davis Wash topped the Fitness awards.

Miss America

The new Miss America 2025 takes home a $50,000 scholarship. Miss America officials announced that over $300,000 in tuition scholarships will be awarded this weekend at the Miss America and Miss America Teen competitions.

Judges for the final night of competition include Olympian Carl Lewis, Miss America 1995 Heather Whitestone McCallum, Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Stacy D. Harris, Miss America 1985 Sharlene Wells Hawkes and WWE/"Cheer" star Gabby Butler.

You can watch the Miss America 2025 Final Competition streaming live on PageantVision,com on Sunday, January 5 beginning at 7pm ET.