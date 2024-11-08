6 suspects arrested after man killed at Halloween party in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six suspects, including three teenage boys, have been arrested after a man was killed at a Halloween party in Tulare County last month.

22-year old Matthew Makert, 20-year old *Landon Woods, and 18-year old Eric Bullard were taken into custody during a SWAT operation on Friday.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were also arrested.

Authorities says they are all booked on homicide charges.

On October 27th, deputies found 25-year-old Angel Puga injured on Road 166 near Avenue 168.

The sheriff's office says he was leaving a Halloween party when a group beat and shot him.

An autopsy determined Puga died from blunt force trauma and not the gunshot wound.

Authorities say all six suspects are gang members.