6 suspects arrested after man killed at Halloween party in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six suspects, including three teenage boys, have been arrested after a man was killed at a Halloween party in Tulare County last month.
22-year old Matthew Makert, 20-year old *Landon Woods, and 18-year old Eric Bullard were taken into custody during a SWAT operation on Friday.
Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were also arrested.
Authorities says they are all booked on homicide charges.
On October 27th, deputies found 25-year-old Angel Puga injured on Road 166 near Avenue 168.
The sheriff's office says he was leaving a Halloween party when a group beat and shot him.
An autopsy determined Puga died from blunt force trauma and not the gunshot wound.
Authorities say all six suspects are gang members.