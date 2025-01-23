7 cops shot one after the other while responding to call for help from apartment

The officers were responding to the report of a suicide in progress.

The officers were responding to the report of a suicide in progress.

The officers were responding to the report of a suicide in progress.

The officers were responding to the report of a suicide in progress.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Seven police officers have been shot one after the other after responding to a call made from inside a home in San Antonio, Texas, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when police officers received a call from an apartment in San Antonio, Texas, from somebody reporting that their family member was in distress and needed immediate help, authorities said.

However, as police responded to the scene, they were shot one after the other in succession, according to San Antonio Police Chief Bill McManus.

The first officer who responded was shot in the lower extremities with the second officer shot shortly after, police said.

A third responding officer subsequently arrived on the scene and was shot before the last officer responded and was struck by a bullet in the upper torso, police confirmed.

No further details were given on the other three.

All of the officers were immediately taken to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The identities of the police officers involved have not yet been released but McManus said that each of them had between four to eight years of experience on the force.

The suspect -- a male in his 40s -- has also not yet been identified but police said they are working on trying to get the person out of the apartment with the assistance of a SWAT team.

Police said that the suspect involved in the shooting had been arrested on Jan. 18 for two charges of assault and one DWI charge. He was currently out on bond, McManus said.

No other information was made available and the investigation is currently ongoing.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.