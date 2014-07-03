24/7 Live
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Bay Area war vet helping other vets find work
Thursday, July 3, 2014
One Bay Area Iraq War vet injured by an IED is now paying it forward by giving other veterans a chance to succeed.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN JOSE
IRAQ
IRAQ WAR
VETERAN
VETERANS
ARMY
CONSTRUCTION
JOBS
WAR
U.S. & WORLD
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
5 hurt after fleeing driver crashes into TX mall; suspect dead: police
11 minutes ago
3-year-old boy found safe after carjacking in Fresno, police say
Missing man found dead in Sequoia National Forest
Porterville man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material
Evacuation Warning issued near North Fork due to wildfire
Oakland A's legend Rickey Henderson dies at 65
Two dead, several injured in head-on crash in Merced County
Mount Chipotle: Mound of dirt becomes viral sensation in Oakhurst