ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott wins prestigious Gracie Award for excellence in journalism.

LOS ANGELES -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has announced the winners of the 50th annual Gracie Awards, an event designed to champion women's voices, stories and achievements in many forms of media, from screens and podcasts to radio and creative accomplishments behind the camera. Among this year's honorees is Rachel Scott, ABC News' Senior Political Correspondent, who has earned recognition for her outstanding contributions to journalism.

The Gracie Awards, established to honor women who challenge conventions, redefine narratives, and create space for voices that must be heard, have long stood as a beacon for excellence, equity, and empowerment.

Rachel Scott's award recognizes her exceptional work covering Capitol Hill and delivering crucial political reporting to audiences across ABC News' many platforms. As senior congressional correspondent, Scott's reporting reaches millions of viewers on programs like Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, 20/20, and ABC News Live, among others.

Scott spoke with ABC's On The Red Carpet at the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival about her excitement regarding her career journey, "My journey has been unpredictable." Scott has covered a wide range of political news- from Capitol Hill on January 6th to the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Scott also reflected on the responsibility she carries as a journalist, especially in today's fast-paced environment, saying "The news cycle really keeps you on your toes." Adding that it is crucial "to provide accurate information, especially when it's breaking news."

The Gracie Awards Gala, set to take place on May 20, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, will honor the winners, including Scott, with a celebratory event hosted by actress, comedian, and podcaster Fortune Feimster. The event will highlight five decades of significant contributions by women in media. This year, Scott joins an esteemed group of winners, including renowned figures such as "Out of My Mind" actress, Phoebe-Rae Taylor, "The English Teacher's" Stephanie Koenig, "Descendants: The Rise of Red", "Agatha All Along" showrunner Jac Schaeffer and more.