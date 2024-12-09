ABC Secret Sales best solution products to make your life a little easier

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best products that offer solutions, with items to make your life a little easier on sale now. Don't miss these deals up to 50% off!

Solution products

46% off ABC Secret Sales Limitless: JumpSmart Vehicle Jump Starter & 10-in-1 Multi-Tool $85.00

Instantly jump a drained vehicle battery. The Limitless Innovations JumpSmart is powerful enough to jump start most cars, trucks, suv's, boats and more. Simply clamp the smart jumper cables with the mini flashlight directly onto the vehicle battery terminals and let the powerful battery do the work. The dual usb ports provide additional charging, plus there's also a compass, thermometer, reflector strip, and emergency audible alarm in this multi-tool. Free shipping!

30% off ABC Secret Sales BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector $49.00

Improve posture with BackEmbrace. This corrector seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain. It gently retracts your shoulders into proper alignment to improve posture while sitting, standing or moving about. Plus you can wear it comfortably under - or stylishly over - your clothes. Free shipping!

33% off ABC Secret Sales Kelvin: Multi-Tool $20.00

Never be without the right tools. This Kelvin multi-tool combines 17 tools into one. Everything from a screwdriver and l.e.d. light to liquid level and tape measure, plus a snap action screwdriver. The 13 screwdriver bits make it easy to tackle tasks big and small. The best part is it all folds into one compact, space-saving design, perfect for any drawer or glove compartment.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Flight Flap: Phone & Tablet Holder $11.00 to $20.00

Set your phone or tablet up for optimal viewing on-the-go. The FLIGHT FLAP is a universal phone and tablet holder, specifically designed for air travel. It folds, bends and adjusts so you can get it just right. Most importantly, it flattens for easy stowing when it's time to land or pack up. The FLIGHT FLAP Pro is a bit more durable for the seasoned traveler. The XL is designed to accommodate larger tablets.

42% off ABC Secret Sales Hadley Wren: Insect Shield Scarf $20.00

Wear insect protection stylishly. Soft, lightweight and oversized, the Insect Shield Scarf is designed to protect from insects, whether you wear it as a shawl, wrap or around your neck. Built-in, odorless protection is designed to last up to 70 washes and won't leave that bug spray smell on your clothes.

