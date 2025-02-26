ABC7 dives into video vault to highlight past red carpet fun, Oscar nominee's early work

ABC7 dives into its video vault to find interviews with Hollywood favorites, plus Oscar nominees, when they first started out in Hollywood.

ABC7 dives into its video vault to find interviews with Hollywood favorites, plus Oscar nominees, when they first started out in Hollywood.

ABC7 dives into its video vault to find interviews with Hollywood favorites, plus Oscar nominees, when they first started out in Hollywood.

ABC7 dives into its video vault to find interviews with Hollywood favorites, plus Oscar nominees, when they first started out in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Heading into another Oscar season made me realize the history ABC7 has with so many actors.

It's not just been fun, but also a privilege, over the years to talk to the likes of Russell Crowe and Sandra Bullock. It was an honor to share our space with Roger Ebert and red carpet regulars like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Samuel L. Jackson and Latanya Richardson - two of my all-time favorite couples!

And I always laugh when I think about Queen Latifah's expensive diamond and emerald earing falling off and landing in the hedge between us!

Now, let's go down memory lane with five of this year's Oscar nominees.

"This is something that I just had to do, wanted to do, wanted to know what that would be like," said Demi Moore back in 1997. She was referring to getting in peak physical condition to play the title role in "G.I. Jane."

And in 2002, before he won the Oscar for "The Pianist," Adrien Brody told me he knew the film struck a chord for his career.

"No matter how well the film does or not, I think it's changed me profoundly and it's really given me so much more than any other experience I've had," said Brody.

In 2002, Kieran Culkin was still in the earlier days of his career. We sat down to talk about getting roles, including his starring role in the film "Igby Goes Down."

"I also feel like undeserving if I don't audition. If it's just given to me, how the hell do you know that I'm right? You know, you haven't seen me do it yet. How can you just pick me?," said Culkin. "I wasn't really expecting anything. I was expecting everything. Nothing. I don't know."

In 2004, we saw teenage actor Brady Corbet at the premiere of the family film, "Thunderbirds." He was one of the stars.

"I've never seen a movie that looks like this, that has such a very retro feel to it that really has a future of the '60s quality to it, and I like the design and look of that film. I think that's its biggest attribute," said Corbet.

This was long before Corbet would be nominated for three Oscars for "The Brutalist" - directing, producing and original screenplay.

"I always pictured I'd no nice little movies that nobody ever really heard of and made me happy."

And then there's Sebastian Stan, who made a Marvel mark with 2011's "Captain America: The First Avenger." He just didn't quite know it yet.

"I'm just really excited that I got to be a part of this movie, and I understand it's magnitude and I hope it leads me to a possibility to have choices," said Stan.

You can check out more past interviews by going to the "On the Red Carpet Encore: channel. It's 17 years of the past Oscars red carpets all condensed into one streaming channel.

You can watch Oscars Red Carpet Encore free with no sign-in needed. Find it exclusively at ABC.com!

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."