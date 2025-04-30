The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We cannot deny it; we are all getting older, and that comes with concerns and responsibilities. ABC30 and the California Department of Aging invite you to a special town hall where you can find help, hope, and encouragement.

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser will be held Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at UCSF Fresno in Downtown Fresno. This free event, moderated by Action News anchor Graciela Moreno, includes a panel of experts on dementia, caregiving, insurance, and resources for families caring for seniors. The town hall will also be streamed live.

Attendees will receive a free resource guide, ABC30 swag (while supplies last) and have an opportunity to ask questions of our panel of experts: Susan DeMarois, Director, California Department of Aging; Meghan Velasquez, Executive Director, Valley Caregiver Resource Center; Hillaree Bennett, Program Director, Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging and Dr. Alex Sherriffs, Family Physician, Geriatrics Specialist UCSF Fresno Alzheimer and Memory Center.

Wednesday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

UCSF Fresno Auditorium - 155 N Fresno Street, Fresno CA 93701

Attendees are encouraged to park at the CRMC parking garage.

Download a map here.

RESOURCES

The ABCs of Aging Town Hall: Getting Older and Wiser is presented in partnership with the California Department of Aging.