Shop the best spring cleaning products on sale now for Amazon's Spring Sale

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon is holding their annual Big Spring Sale right now, and you can snag a ton of top-rated spring cleaning products on sale. So, if you're looking to tidy your home this season, we rounded up some of the best Big Spring Sale cleaning products, from a Swiffer mop that can nab dust and dirt from any hard-to-reach place to a hefty Bissell carpet cleaner for pet accidents.

Trending cleaning products on sale

40% off Amazon Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop $269.90

$449.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum $599.99

$749.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon SEE SPRING 12-Pack Shoe Storage Box $31.99

$39.99 Shop Now

24% off Amazon Amazon Basics Flextra Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags $13.84

$18.45 Shop Now

30% off Amazon Dawn Powerwash Gain Original Dish Spray Starter Kit $11.75

$16.79 Shop Now

21% off Amazon Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $54.99

$69.99 Shop Now

Even more spring cleaning products

31% off Amazon Bissell Bundle Little Green Pet Deluxe + Pro Oxy Spot & Stain $104.49

$151.98 Shop Now

With its compact design and powerful performance, the Bissell Little Green is ready to take on any mess, whether it's pet stains, kids' spills, or general wear and tear. From car interiors to upholstered furniture, it helps to makes spot cleaning effortless and efficient. Plus, you'll get Bissell's stain removal for 31% off thanks to this sale bundle.

33% off Amazon Swiffer PowerMop $19.98

$29.99 Shop now at Amazon

7% off Amazon Swiffer Sweeper 2-in-1 $17.00

$18.44 Shop now at Amazon

Say goodbye to traditional mops and buckets. The Swiffer Power Mop's innovative technology and disposable pads make cleaning quick, easy, and mess-free. Just push the button to relase the pre-mixed cleaning solution, and clean up sticky messes with ease. You can use it to clean your hardwood floors and even use it under furniture - like to finally get that dirt under your couch.

10% off Amazon Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum $179.99

$199.99 Shop now at Amazon

The Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum features a detatchable lift-away canister for convenient above-floor cleaning, allowing you to reach high and low areas with ease.It also has powerful suction and advanced swivel steering, allowing it to glide effortlessly across all types of flooring, from hardwood to carpet. Plus, its anti-allergen technology traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum, according to the brand.

36% off Amazon Swiffer 360 Durable Heavy Duty Fiber Dusters with Extendable Handle Kit $14.41

$22.72 Shop Now

Clean those hard to reach places that you've been avoiding all winter long with these dusters by Swiffer. Plus, the extendable handle and pivoting head can reach up to three feet, which is great if you have high cabinets or bookshelves that are more difficult to clean regularly. According to the brand, it's also able to remove up to 95% of allergens, so you'll be able to reduce dust and springtime sniffles.

6% off Amazon Miko Air Purifier $134.99

$144.98 Shop Now

Now, we have an air purifier that will help you breathe easier at the end of the day. With its sleek design and advanced filtration system, this Miko air purifier removes airborne particles, including dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors. It also has an intelligent auto mode that adjusts the fan speed based on real-time air quality data. Plus, it's whisper quiet and energy efficient.

6% off Amazon Stardrops The Pink Stuff 3-Pack Bundle $20.73

$22.11 Shop Now

The Pink Stuff cleaning products went viral across social media, and now, you can get this bundle of some of their top-rated products and scrubbers for under $30. This bundle includes their cleaning paste, multi-purpose cleaner, bathroom foam cleaner. All the products are vegan and can be used on a variety of surfaces, including your grill, sink, oven, cooktop, faucet, bathtub and more.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.