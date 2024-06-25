American Junior Golf Association holding championship event in Valley

Dozens of the best junior golfers from around the world are competing in Fresno County this week.

Dozens of the best junior golfers from around the world are competing in Fresno County this week.

Dozens of the best junior golfers from around the world are competing in Fresno County this week.

Dozens of the best junior golfers from around the world are competing in Fresno County this week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of the best junior golfers from around the world are competing in Fresno County this week.

The American Junior Golf Association is hosting its annual championship event at the Copper River Country Club.

Nearly 80 players ages 12 through 19 took part in a qualifying competition on Monday.

Ten junior golfers were chosen to continue to the tournament, which begins Tuesday.

This is the second year that the event is being held at Copper River.

Organizers say having this tournament in the Valley enables local players to compete against kids and teens from other states and other countries.

"Golf is booming right now, and it's very hard for clubs to give up their course for a junior tournament, so we're super thankful to be here," says Adam Rogers.

The organizers teamed up with "Visit Fresno County" to host the competition.

A winner will be announced on Thursday.

