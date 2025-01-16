President Joe Biden said American hostages will be included in the agreement.

Who are the American hostages being released in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal?

The deal will take place in three different phases, each of which will last for six weeks, according to U.S. and Qatari officials.

Marking an end to more than 15 months of deadly conflict, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal on Wednesday that includes the release of captives held by both parties.

The agreement was announced in Doha, Qatar, after months of negotiations between Israel and Hamas were mediated by facilitators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

Among other provisions in the ceasefire, the Hamas delegation agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The release of three American-Israeli hostages who are alive will be included in the agreement, though in two different phases, a senior White House official told reporters on Wednesday.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, and Keith Siegel, 65, are both expected to be released, with Sigel qualifying for release due to age, and Dekel-Chen qualifying because of injury, according to the official who noted he was shot on Oct. 7, 2023, when the conflict began with a terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel.

Edan Alexander, 20, will be in the second phase of releases because of his service with the Israel Defense Forces, according to the official. The official noted that he spoke with Alexander's father last night, and that the U.S. remains fully committed to getting him released.

"We are committed to getting all Americans, these are American-Israeli citizens, all of them out of Gaza, whether living or remains. That is our commitment," the official said.

The first phase of the deal will begin on Sunday, Jan. 19, which will take place over six weeks, and will include the release of the 33 Israeli hostages, as well as an undetermined number of the 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Two more phases would follow to complete the terms of the agreement, according to the Hamas delegation.

Israeli officials said their government's cabinet will convene on Thursday to approve the deal.

President Joe Biden released a statement following the ceasefire announcement, noting how American citizens held hostage by Hamas will be included in the ceasefire release agreement.

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

Biden said he is determined to bring seven American hostages home, three of whom are believed to be alive, he said.

The identities of all the hostages being released by Hamas and Israel have yet to be made public.

Hostages with American citizenship who have died and whose bodies are believed to remain with Hamas include Itay Chen, 19, Omer Neutra, 22, and married couple Judith Weinstein, 70, and Gadi Haggai, 73.

Since the conflict began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the militant group has taken a total of 251 hostages, according to Israeli officials, with 94 remaining in Gaza. Of the 94, at least 34 are dead, according to officials.

ABC News' Molly Nagle and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.