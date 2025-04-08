Asian, European markets rebound, US futures edge up amid Trump tariff turmoil

Monday saw major losses abroad and dramatic swings in the U.S.

Asian markets opened up on Tuesday after posting significant losses on Monday driven by President Donald Trump's global tariffs campaign, with U.S. futures also rising slightly after a day of turmoil on Wall Street.

As of early Tuesday morning, Dow Jones futures were up almost 2%, S &P 500 futures were up more than 1.5% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.3%.

Japan's Nikkei index closed just over 6% up on Tuesday, recovering some of almost 8% of losses posted on Monday.

South Korea's KOSPI index rose by 0.3%, Australia's S &P/ASX 200 grew by 2.2% and India's NIFTY 50 index climbed almost 2%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index -- which on Monday posted its worst day since 1997 losing 13% -- rebounded with a 1% rise on Tuesday. Shanghai's Composite Index grew 1.4%.

European markets also edged into the green after a tumultuous start to the week. The British FTSE 100 picked up 1.3% shortly after opening, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and Frances CAC 40 rose 1.3%.

Monday's rollercoaster trading saw the Dow post its largest intraday point swing ever -- falling more than 1,700 points during its Monday session low, then swinging up 2,595 points from the low.

The Dow dropped 349 points, or 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.1%. The S &P 500 closed down 0.23%. Its 8.5% high/low spread has only happened 20 other times since 1962, according to S &P Global.

The S &P 500 briefly entered bear market territory during the session but was last off nearly 18% from its recent high.

ABC News' Max Zahn and Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.