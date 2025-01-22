Atwater man killed in crash in Stanislaus County, CHP says

An investigation continues into what led to a crash that killed a man from the North Valley.

An investigation continues into what led to a crash that killed a man from the North Valley.

An investigation continues into what led to a crash that killed a man from the North Valley.

An investigation continues into what led to a crash that killed a man from the North Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation continues into what led to a crash that killed a man from the North Valley.

The California Highway Patrol responded just before 5 pm Tuesday to a crash on Frank Cox Road near Cox Road, just outside of Grayson.

Officials say the man was driving a Lexus east on Frank Cox Road and drifted into the south shoulder.

The driver then turned to the left, rotating the car before crashing into a canal bank, causing the car to flip over multiple times.

Officers say the man was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

