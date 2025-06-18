Award-winning journalist debuts podcast exploring aftermath of mass shootings

A daily errand turned into an unimaginable experience for Erika Mahoney, whose father was at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22 in 2021.

A daily errand turned into an unimaginable experience for Erika Mahoney, whose father was at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22 in 2021.

A daily errand turned into an unimaginable experience for Erika Mahoney, whose father was at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22 in 2021.

A daily errand turned into an unimaginable experience for Erika Mahoney, whose father was at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22 in 2021.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A daily errand turned into an unimaginable experience for Erika Mahoney, whose father was at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22 in 2021.

A gunman walked into the grocery store and, within a matter of seconds, killed 10 people, including Erika's father.

The award-winning journalist joined Action News to talk about the debut of her new podcast exploring the aftermath of mass shootings.

You can listen to "Senseless with Erika Mahoney" anywhere you listen to podcasts.