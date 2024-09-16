'Baby Reindeer' takes 4 including limited series at Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Netflix's darkly quirky "Baby Reindeer" won best actor and best writing for the show's creator and star Richard Gadd and best supporting actress for Jessica Gunning, who plays his tormentor.

Accepting the best limited series award, Gadd urged the makers of television to take chances.

"The only constant across any success in television is good storytelling," he said. "Good storytelling that speaks to our times. So take risks, push boundaries. Explore the uncomfortable. Dare to fail in order to achieve."

"Baby Reindeer" is based on a one man-stage show in which Gadd describes being sexually abused along with other emotional struggles.

Accepting that award, he said, "no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better."

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Gadd has.

