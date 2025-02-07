Back-to-back storms bring rain and snow to Central California

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Back-to-back storms have washed away some concerns about rain totals in Central California.

"It's been a dry spurt so that's personally why I'm as thankful as I am for the rain. Fills up those wells, right?" said Alec Thomas, a Mariposa local.

In Merced, rain pooled in some areas but Mayor Matthew Serrato says flooding isn't a concern right now.

"We don't anticipate enough rain to come anywhere near the flood levels here," said Serrato.

Right now, Bear Creek, you can see behind us it's at about three, four feet this is the McKee gauging station. We need 23, 24 feet to get to flood levels."

The California Department of Water Resources is hoping for more rain this season as the Sierra Snowpack conditions within the Kings River watershed are low.

The first snow survey of the year showed the snowpack is higher than last year, but is nearly 40% below the average for this time of year.

"A return to wet weather is critical for our season's success and it will take many more storms to make up the deficit and further boost water supply deliveries," said DWR Director Karla Nemeth in a release.

Snowfall Thursday night is a welcome sight in China Peak, where they're rooting for natural snow on top of the snow they've produced.

"Over the last several months it's really been a grinding process of making snow at every opportunity," said Tim Cohee with China Peak.

"You can't argue with natural snow in California. People like to see the snow, they like to talk about it and they like to see it and they like to ski it."

