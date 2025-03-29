Beloved park in Tulare County reopens following flood damage

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- A Tulare County park has undergone major renovations following severe flooding two years ago.

When the county experienced several rainstorms, Porterville was hit hard, and Bartlett Park was underwater.

Cheers of joy and renewal on Friday morning filled the park in celebration of its reopening.

"It's just a night and day difference, it's truly better than it ever has been," said Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend.

In 2023, severe rainstorms in Tulare County led to devastation throughout the area, including Bartlett Park.

"You got water in all the electrical, water and sand in the restrooms, tore out the ponds, irrigation lines, roads, and so it did a number on the construction," Townsend said.

Townsend says the park served its purpose, diverting water overflowing from Schafer Dam into the river and protecting several homes.

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman remembers firsthand the long hours worked by his department to serve and protect the community amid flooding.

For many, the park holds a special place in their heart.

Weddings, birthdays, reunions, and playing sports with loved ones are just a few reasons.

With strong collaboration between the county and community, the beloved park is back to life with significant upgrades and new amenities.

Now, families and friends are creating special memories once again.

Officials say people are reserving spots here at the park for Easter and encourage the community to come on out.