Best ABC Secret Sales on on-the-go essentials

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best on-the-go essentials on sale, with deals on products for 60% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best on the go products

57% off ABC Secret Sales Limitless Innovations: TotalBoost Mini Pro Power Bank $30

$70 Shop Now

No more worrying about running out of battery life with this wireless charger. The TotalBoost Mini Pro is small and power-packed to keep your devices juiced up anywhere. The unique charging system offers interchangeable adapters for compatibility across countless products, so no cords are needed. With a built-in kickstand and mini flashlight, this power bank from Limitless Innovations does it all.

30% to 37% off ABC Secret Sales CordBrick: CordBrick and DeskBrick $17.50 to $50

$25 - $80 Shop Now

Solve the problem of trying to find the cord on the floor beside your bed. CordBrick keeps your charging cords accessible on your nightstand. You can also "snap, wrap & trap" cords for tangle-free on-the-go organization. The DeskBrick keeps your cords desk-friendly, too!

53% off ABC Secret Sales Wesley & Olivia Mercantile: Universal Front & Back Row Car Organizer $20

$43 Shop Now

Help keep your car organized with Wesley & Olivia Mercantile. The universal car organizer fits easily between seats for quick access with a snap-on and off design for simple installation. The main compartment holds handbags, magazines, tablets and more while the pockets are ideal for anything from phones and water bottles to earbuds and snacks. The front-to-back design makes it easy for the entire car to access. Featuring durable, scratch-resistant faux leather with a quilted design to match elevated car interiors.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Bug Bite Thing: Suction Tool & Tick Remover $30.00 to $36.00

$50.00 - $60.00 Shop Now

Alleviate the itch and sting of bug bites. The Bug Bite Thing is an easy-to-use suction tool designed to painlessly and effectively extract insect saliva or venom from under the skin, so you can eliminate the problem instead of masking it! This all-natural, reusable solution is simple, fast and effective. Choose from five and six-pack options, including one featuring a tick remover for people and pets.

58% off ABC Secret Sales MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody Bags $20

$48 Shop Now

Free your hands with on-the-go styles from Malibu Skye. The slim Janet crossbody offers three exterior pockets, plus a top zippered main compartment, all fully lined with an adjustable crossbody strap. The Sharon woven wallet crossbody features a zip-and-fold-over tab main compartment for extra security. Choose the style that best suits you!

