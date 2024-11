Big donation for Big Brothers Big Sisters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A $1 million donation will give Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California a major boost.

The non-profit is the recipient of this year's George and Melodie Rogers Foundation award.

The funds will cover the cost of two company vehicles, a parking structure, and solar installations.

It will also help buy twelve laptops, printers and supplies for members.

An additional $250,000 will be set aside for the non-profit's scholarship fund.