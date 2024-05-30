The cases have been linked to an outbreak among dairy cows.

Bird flu: 2nd human case confirmed in Michigan, bringing total this year to 3

Penn Medicine says it has created a human bird flu vaccine on the same platform as its COVID-19 vaccine.

A second human case of bird flu has been confirmed in Michigan, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. this year to three, health officials said.

The most recent case in Michigan is in a farmworker who was exposed to cows infected with bird flu, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The patient works on a different dairy farm than the first confirmed Michigan case, which was reported on May 22.

FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm on March 31, 2017, near Vado, N.M. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File

Health officials said the patient was given antiviral medications and is recovering from respiratory symptoms.

The Michigan cases come after the first case was confirmed in Texas in April.

However, the risk to the general public remains low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.