Bring the game of golf to your doorstep with Birdie Club Rentals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you've tee'd up at pebble or putt putt, Birdie Club rentals, based in Fresno County, wants to bring golf to your door step.

"TPC, Scottsdale, you can play the Agusta National. There are hundreds of different courses to choose from and there are some that are completely fake," Birdie Club Rentals Todd Graham.

The mobile simulator started with an inflatable but in March, unveiled a trailer taking the golf experience to new heights.

"We go to corporate events parties at home graduation events birthday parties it's just a way to bring golf to you at home," Graham said.

The setup in our ABC30 parking lot took less than a half hour.

"We come fully loaded with kids sets, left handed and right handed adults," Graham said.

Play a full course, closest to the pins or carnival games.

"You can practice your chipping we've got ski ball for putting there's all these different interactive games that are good for your skill level to improve at every facet of the game which is really fun.

Graham says the concept was his wife's idea. Together they are hoping to cater to golf enthusiasts and introduce the game to people who wouldn't typically pick up a club.

"I want to help bring golf to people and keep the sport going," Graham said.

Rental starts at $300 per hour at a minimum of two hours. You can play with friends or perfect your swing as the "Foresight CG3" collects club and ball data... helping you stay "up to par."

"It'll give you the side spin the back spin all those rates how off center you are if you're hooking or slicing. It really will break down everything about your swing and tell you what you're doing right or wrong," Graham said.

