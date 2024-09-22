4 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at popular Birmingham, Alabama neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Four people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, late on Saturday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a major shooting. "Officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties," the Birmingham Police Department wrote in a post to X.

The shooting occurred in the Five Points South area of the city, the post added.

ABC News Birmingham affiliate WBMA reported that at least four people were killed and dozens injured in the shooting. WBMA said the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the busy Five Points South area.

Three of the four victims died on the scene, WBMA said. The fourth victim died at the hospital.

Investigators said they made no arrests and believe there were multiple shooters.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.