Buchanan heading to Selland Arena for first time since 2010, other final set

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Once again, the Central Section boys and girls basketball championships will be decided at Selland Arena.

Boys Basketball finals:

Fri. 2/28

D2 #1 Mission Prep v #3 Central, 8p

D4 #1 Fresno Christian v #3 Monache, 4p

D6 #5 Chowchilla v #6 Fowler, noon

Sat. 3/1

D1 #1 St. Joseph v #2 Buchanan, 8p

D3 #1 North v #10 Righetti, 4p

D5 #5 Granite Hills v #7 Strathmore, noon

Girls Basketball finals:

Friday 2/28

D2 #1 Monache v #2 Sierra Pacific 6p

D4 #1 Immanuel v #2 Santa Ynez 2p

D6 #1 Summit Charter Academy (Porterville) v #3 Lindsay 10a

Saturday 3/1

D1 #1 Clovis West v #2 Clovis 6p

D3 #8 Shafter v #6 Liberty 2p

D5 #8 Bishop v #2 Rosamond 10a

Next week will also feature championship matches on the pitch. Although the games will be played on different days, all games will start at 6:00 PM.

Boys Soccer finals:

D1 #6 Edison @ #1 Clovis North (2/27)

D2 #10 San Luis Obispo @ #1 Lindsay (2/26)

D3 #6 Fresno @ #4 Porterville (2/25)

D4 #2 Selma @ #1 Riverdale (2/27)

D5 #8 Granite Hills @ #3 Nipomo (2/26)

D6 #2 Kennedy @ #1 Caruthers (2/25)

Girls Soccer finals:

D1 #3 San Luis Obispo @ #1 Liberty (2/27)

D2 #2 BCHS @ #1 St. Joseph (2/26)

D3 #3 Kerman v. #1 Santa Maria (2/25)

D4 #7 Templeton @ #1 Fresno Christian (2/26)

D5 #8 Selma @ #6 Mira Monte (2/25)

D6 #6 Riverdale @ #4 Granite Hills (2/27)

