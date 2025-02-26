24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball players tied to gambling allegations

Stephen Hicks Image
ByStephen Hicks KFSN logo
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 5:05AM
Bulldog Breakdown: FS basketball players tied to gambling allegations
The ongoing investigation into claims of sports gambling involving Fresno State players is far from over.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The ongoing investigation into claims of sports gambling involving Fresno State players is far from over.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Coach Q offers perspective on the program as a shadow hangs over Bulldog Basketball.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW