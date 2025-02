Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State softball gearing up for Mary Nutter Classic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A walk-off winner on the softball diamond has the Bulldogs riding high into this weekend's tournament.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, head coach Stacy May Johnson and senior shortstop Lauren Almeida joined Action News in studio to talk about the game.