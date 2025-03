Bulldog Breakdown: Jordan Brown honored for community service

As the Bulldogs get ready for a new year, one player is recognized for his work off the field.

As the Bulldogs get ready for a new year, one player is recognized for his work off the field.

As the Bulldogs get ready for a new year, one player is recognized for his work off the field.

As the Bulldogs get ready for a new year, one player is recognized for his work off the field.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the Bulldogs get ready for a new year, one player is recognized for his work off the field.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, wide receiver Jordan Brown talks about spring practice and being named to the All-Mountain West community service team.