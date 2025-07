Bulldog Breakdown: Texas State joins the Bulldogs in the Pac-12

The countdown is on for the return of the Pac-12 as we are exactly one year away from the rebuilt conference.

The countdown is on for the return of the Pac-12 as we are exactly one year away from the rebuilt conference.

The countdown is on for the return of the Pac-12 as we are exactly one year away from the rebuilt conference.

The countdown is on for the return of the Pac-12 as we are exactly one year away from the rebuilt conference.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown is on for the return of the Pac-12 as we are exactly one year away from the rebuilt conference.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Action News sports director Stephen Hicks caught up with the voice of the Texas State Bobcats, who just joined the Pac-12 on Monday.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.