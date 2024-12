Bulldog Breakdown: A year in review

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new year starts a new era at Fresno State after a year of athlete and leadership changes.

With the calendar ready to turn over to a new year, Action News is looking back on a busy 2024.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, we look at the top moments for Fresno State.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.