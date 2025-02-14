'Captain America: Brave New World' stars grace red carpet for film's premiere

NEW YORK -- The latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally here!

"Captain America: Brave New World" has taken flight, with the stars of the new film taking to the red carpet for the premiere Thursday night in New York City.

This is the first Captain America movie to star Anthony Mackie as "Cap."

He described what it felt like to catch a glimpse of himself for the first time in his full costume.

"It was very emotional," Mackie said. "It's just the amazing experience of being able to go to work with your family, so it was very emotional to see myself in that costume knowing that I did the work, I paid my dues and it paid off."

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, who takes up the mantle as the Falcon, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is in theaters now.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and this station.