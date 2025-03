Central High School gets state-of-the-art barn on campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ag students at Central High School now have a brand new state-of-the-art barn on their campus.

This is helping students continue the agricultural heritage that makes our community thrive.

On Thursday, Action News sat down with Central High Ag instructor June Bettencourt and FFA member Emma Cruz about a special delivery that took the hands-on learning to the next level.