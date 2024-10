Chat with the Chiefs: Madera Police and CAL FIRE

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera has seen a recent spike in arson cases, especially around the Fresno River.

Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte and CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Justin Macomb, who leads the Madera Division, stopped by Action News to discuss the problem and their joint effort to combat it.

They say while they've seen the number of fires triple, they've also been able to triple their number of arson arrests.