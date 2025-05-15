The women of 'The Chi' step up and take charge in season 7

LOS ANGELES -- The streets of Chicago are changing in season seven of "The Chi," and this time, the women are in charge.

Following the dramatic death of Douda, played by Curtiss Cook, in season six, the new season shifts focus to the women of the South Side as they reclaim their power and redefine their roles in the community. "In seasons 1-6, the women were propping up the men," Genesis Denise Hale told On the Red Carpet. "This time, it's 'What do we do when it's time to take care of ourselves?' And we're gonna showcase that in a beautiful way."

Other major arcs include Nuck stepping up as the new head of the 63rd Street Mob. Cortez Smith, who plays Nuck, said the character's rise isn't what it seems. "From looking at season six you might think that he wanted to take over, but in reality, he just wanted peace," he said.

Shamon Brown Jr. warns fans not to get too comfortable. "Right when you think the story is about to end, it's not over yet," he teased.

20th Television's "The Chi" season seven premieres May 16.