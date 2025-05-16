UK court orders singer Chris Brown held in custody over 2023 nightclub fight in London

LONDON -- Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was ordered held in custody after appearing Friday in a British courtroom to face a charge that he seriously beat a music producer in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, was charged in Brown in Manchester Magistrates' Court with one count of causing grievous bodily harm. He was arrested at a Manchester hotel early Thursday morning and held in custody until the hearing.

His case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London, where he will appear on June 13.

Brown arrived at the dock flanked by court officers. His hair was bleached blonde and he wore sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Brown confirmed his name and birth date and said his address was the local Lowry Hotel where he was arrested.

The charges relate to an incident at a London nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in February 2023 when Brown was on tour in the U.K.

Brown's representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as "Run It," "Kiss Kiss" and "Without You."

He won his first Grammy for best R &B album in 2011 for "F.A.M.E." then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for "11:11 (Deluxe)" earlier this year.

The singer is due to launch an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg before starting North America shows in July.

