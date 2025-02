Clovis Unified employee Killed in 2024 crash honored with award

Late Clovis Unified resource specialist Marcy Robison was honored with a Crystal Award by the Clovis Unified School District Monday night.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District has recognized some of their employees for their dedication to Valley students.

This week, 25 honorees won Crystal Awards, the district's highest level of employee recognition.

The honorees included the late Marcy Robison, a resource specialist at Bud Rank Elementary.

The 37-year-old mother died in a crash in Merced County back in September.

The school district says Robison's loved ones accepted the award in her honor.