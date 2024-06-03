'CMA Fest' concert special hosted by Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde to air June 25 on ABC

NASHVILLE -- The Country Music Association announced "CMA Fest," the Music Event of Summer, will air Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The three-hour primetime concert special, which is set to film in Nashville during the 51st CMA Fest, is hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

The CMA Fest television special will feature never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from some of county music's most exciting stars.

The event will stream the next day on Hulu.

2024 marks the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert TV special.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.