Community Connection: 2nd annual Dog Days of Summer at Belmont Nursery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The team at Belmont nursery is throwing a special event this Saturday featuring food trucks, music, photo ops and, of course, adoptable puppies.

The 2nd annual Dog Days of Summer at Belmont Nursery is Saturday, July 19, and will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's a free event for the whole family.

And if you can't make it out, Belmont Nursery is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.