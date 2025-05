Community Connection: Best Buddies Friendship Walk

At an upcoming Valley event, you'll walk away with lasting friendships while raising funds to support a more inclusive community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Making new friends can be hard.

For our Community Connection, Deanna Allen from the Fresno Chapter of Best Buddies joined us to discuss the "Friendship Walk."