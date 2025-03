Community Connection: Beyond Housing Foundation Wine Fest

A special event is celebrating the best of the Valley's food, wine, and community impact.

A special event is celebrating the best of the Valley's food, wine, and community impact.

A special event is celebrating the best of the Valley's food, wine, and community impact.

A special event is celebrating the best of the Valley's food, wine, and community impact.

A special event is celebrating the best of the Valley's food, wine, and community impact.

The Beyond Housing Foundation, dedicated to creating opportunities for affordable housing through education, scholarships, and essential resources, is hosting a special event next week.

On Wednesday, Tiffany Mangum, executive director of the foundation, Tiffany Mangum, joined Action News in the studio to talk about the Celebration of Central Valley Wine and Food at the Wine Fest.