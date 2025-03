Community Connection: Camp Fair

Summer is right around the corner, and what to do with the kids and all that free time is a question that is at the top of many parents' minds.

Summer is right around the corner, and what to do with the kids and all that free time is a question that is at the top of many parents' minds.

Summer is right around the corner, and what to do with the kids and all that free time is a question that is at the top of many parents' minds.

Summer is right around the corner, and what to do with the kids and all that free time is a question that is at the top of many parents' minds.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is right around the corner, and what to do with the kids and all that free time is a question that is at the top of many parents' minds.

In this week's Community Connection, Action News anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks were joined by Bobby Martin from Central California Parent to parents find some answers.