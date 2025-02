Community Connection: CASA Cook-off

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Six local chefs and a handful of small businesses are teaming up to raise money for the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties.

Natalie Feil, who is with the non-profit and Lyn Morgan of Desert Sweet Shoppe, joined us in studio to discuss the fourth annual CASA Chef Cook-Off.