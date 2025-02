Community Connection: Fresno Humane Animal services

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In this week's Community Connection, we're highlighting a way you can support the homeless pet population.

Fresno Humane's rescue coordinator Nichol Adair joined Action News anchors Vanessa Vasconcelos and Stephen Hicks to talk about their adoption specials happening right now and what to do if you find a stray kitten.