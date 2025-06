Community Connection: Music in the Meadow this weekend in Coarsegold

The Coarsegold Historical Society is gearing up for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year: Music in the Meadow.

The Coarsegold Historical Society is gearing up for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year: Music in the Meadow.

The Coarsegold Historical Society is gearing up for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year: Music in the Meadow.

The Coarsegold Historical Society is gearing up for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year: Music in the Meadow.

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Coarsegold Historical Society is gearing up for the museum's biggest fundraiser of the year, Music in the Meadow.

The annual fundraiser features live music, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, food, and drinks.

In today's Community Connection, Karen Morris, president of the Coarsegold Historical Society, joined Action News to talk about the event.

The fundraiser kicks off at noon on Sunday, June 7th, at the Coarsegold Historic Museum.