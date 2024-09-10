Continued calls for a new stop sign at deadly Fresno County intersection

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been just over a month since William Lazo lost his son, Sandro, who was hit and killed by a pickup truck while riding his bike on Perrin Road at Fowler Avenue in Fresno County.

"Yesterday, I picked up my son's ashes. And I assure you, that is a task none of you want to be familiar with," said William.

William spoke before the Fresno County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, continuing to advocate for changes to the road.

"I am convinced that if there were a stop sign at that intersection my son would still be alive today," said Lazo.

The crash that killed Sandro happened just over a week after a pedestrian, 25-year-old Kaiden Bailey, was hit and killed by a minivan in the same area.

"Our heart breaks for the tragic loss that's happened but I can tell you the county is working very closely with the city of Clovis to make sure that whole area is as safe as possible," said Nathan Magsig of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

This new sign shows the posted speed limit on Fowler Avenue and reminds drivers to slow down ahead of Perrin Road.

In the next few weeks, the county will begin a traffic study which will start with a device that will count the number of cars regularly using the road.

We're taking a look to see if another stop sign is warranted at Perrin and without the analysis of traffic counts we're not gonna be able to know if these warrants are gonna be met," said Magsig.

In the meantime, Lazo says he'll be keeping a close eye on the progress working to ensure the tragedy he's experienced doesn't happen to another family.

A petition Lazo started on Change.org has garnered close to 2,000 signatures.

