Cynthia Erivo could earn EGOT with 'Wicked' nomination at 2025 Oscars

After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles-area fires, the 97th Oscar nominations presentation took place this morning. Leading the pack is "Emilia Pérez" with 13 nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each.

LOS ANGELES -- Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to the coveted EGOT status with her 2025 Oscars nomination.

Erivo was nominated for best actress for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" on Thursday, giving her a chance to EGOT -- meaning she would have won all four of the biggest awards in entertainment: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Her EGOT journey began in 2016 when she won a Tony for best leading actress in a musical for playing Celie in "The Color Purple" on Broadway.

Erivo followed that up with a Grammy win in 2017 for best musical theater album for the Broadway cast recording of "The Color Purple" and a Daytime Emmy win in 2018 for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program alongside the Broadway cast of "The Color Purple."

Since then, Erivo has had a few shots at obtaining the EGOT with two Oscar nominations for the film "Harriet."

She was nominated for best actress for "Harriet" as well as best original song for "Stand Up" from "Harriet" at the 2020 Academy Awards, but didn't win in either category.

With "Wicked," Erivo once again has a chance to defy gravity with her unlimited talents and join the exclusive EGOT club.

