Police responding to shooting at high school in Dallas: School district
ByEmily Shapiro
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 7:28PM
Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.
Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.
The school has been secured, the district said, but people are urged to stay away from the campus.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.