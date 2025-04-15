Police responding to shooting at high school in Dallas: School district

Police are responding to a shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Independent School District.

The school has been secured, the district said, but people are urged to stay away from the campus.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Police crews respond to a possible shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas, Texas, April 15, 2025. WFAA

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.