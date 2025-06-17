Disney and Old Navy kick off the ultimate summer road trip with limited-edition collection and more!

Bret Iwan, Disney illustrator and official voice of Mickey Mouse, details the Old Navy road trip event and explains the fun postcards he designed.

Bret Iwan, Disney illustrator and official voice of Mickey Mouse, details the Old Navy road trip event and explains the fun postcards he designed.

Bret Iwan, Disney illustrator and official voice of Mickey Mouse, details the Old Navy road trip event and explains the fun postcards he designed.

Bret Iwan, Disney illustrator and official voice of Mickey Mouse, details the Old Navy road trip event and explains the fun postcards he designed.

LOS ANGELES -- Oh, boy! What's a better way to kick off the ultimate summer than with an Old Navy and Disney Road Trip!

The fashion retailer collaborated with Disney for their first ever limited-edition collection just in time for the most magical summer. The clothing designs focus on the classic American style perfect for the whole family. There's nothing more American than a road trip, so Old Navy and Disney are celebrating with a family-friendly pop-up event traveling across America.

The Old Navy and Disney Road Trip first stop took place in New York at Pier 17 at the Seaport on June 14. Next up? Chicago at Pioneer Square on June 21. Last but certainly not least, the final stop will be in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier on June 28 and June 29.

Disney illustrator and official voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan, spoke with On The Red Carpet about the thrilling adventure, "It's an exciting road trip celebrating Old Navy and Disney's first ever collection, which has a total classic American summer vibe, which I'm very excited about. There's going to be stops in New York City, Chicago, and Santa Monica."

What goodies can fans expect during the Old Navy and Disney Road Trip? Iwan revealed, "It's going to be tons of fun with photo opportunities, free summer snacks, and then, of course, a pop-up featuring some of the collection and postcards that I had the honor to illustrate and design. Kind of classic American road trip postcards for each of the destinations." Iwan's creative postcards will be given away as a gift with purchase at the pop-up celebration.

The limited-edition Old Navy x Disney collection is available now in stores and online. More information can be found on OldNavy.com, or follow along on Instagram to see all the road trip fun.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.